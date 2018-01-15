15 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Expected in Libreville On Monday

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team are expected in Libreville (Gabon) on Monday, wherec they will participate in the African Cp of Nations (CAN22018), to take place on anuary 17-27.

After completing a pre-competitive 12-day training progrmme in Portugal, in the region of Rio Maior, Angolans left the Portuguese soil on Sunday for Libreville (Gabon).

In Portugal , Angola lost only one game out of six matches they played with local teams.

In the CAN, Angola is in Group A and begins the preliminary phase with Nigeria on january 17 Then they will face the Democratic republic of Congo, Morocco and will end the first stage with Egypt (defendng champions).

