Sumbe — Interclube won the national men's U16 basketball championship on Saturday, defeating 1º de Agosto by 78-70, in the final of the competition, held in the province of Cuanza Sul.

For the third place, Petro de Luanda beat Progresso do Sambizanga by 76-60.

In women's category, the trophy went to the gallery of 1º de Agosto, thanks to the victory over Interclube by 50-49.

For third place, Sporting de Benguela defeated the Escorpiões de Viana by 83-47.