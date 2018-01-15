15 January 2018

Angola: Agreement Between TAAG and SAA Enters Into Force

Luanda — An agreement between the state-owned companies Angolan Airlines (TAAG) and the South African Airlines (SAA), dubbed Codeshare, signed in the ambit of a commercial contract that is intended to provide better air transportation services in the Luanda-Johannesburg route entered into force last Sunday.

On a joint communiqué that has reached ANGOP, the two public airlines inform that the SAA has its Flight Code included in the TAAG flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town since last week Tuesday, while the Angolan Airlines (TAAG) had its Flight Code placed last Sunday in the flights of the SAA to Harare, Lusaka and Hong Kong.

The acting commercial director of the SAA, Aaron Munetsi said on Sunday to ANGOP that his company values the relations with TAAG and that the board are anxious to strengthen this partnership, by creating a good flight experience for customers.

On his turn, William Boulter, TAAG's director, said that the agreement represents a strong partnership that will provide better flight connections for many customers, which will enable the company to offer new flight services, such as to Hong Kong, and increase the options to Harare (Zimbabwe) and Lusaka (Zambia).

He said he is sure that the agreement will bring Angola and South Africa closer together and contribute to the development of the economy of both countries.

Codeshare is a co-operation agreement through which one airliner can transport passengers whose tickets are issued by another air company. The objective is to offer customers more destinations than what a company can offer by acting simply on its own.

