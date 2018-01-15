President Uhuru Kenyatta watched in amusement as his South Africa counterpart President Jacob Juma was booed on Saturday by ANC members.

The two presidents were attending celebrations to mark 106th anniversary of the ANC.

This incident occurred even as pressure grew on Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of the ruling party, to oust President Zuma over allegations of corruption.

According to the Telegraph, President Zuma was booed as he sat alongside President Kenyatta to hear Ramaphosa speech at the celebrations.

Ramaphosa is widely expected to succeed President Zuma whose second presidential term expires in 2019.

He used his first major public speech as ANC leader to promise a crack down on graft, appeal for party unity and pledge to attract investors.

"South Africa is open for investment," he told tens of thousands of cheering ANC members in a stadium in the Eastern Cape province on Saturday.

South Africa's economy has slowed to a near-stand-still during Zuma's two presidential terms, as allegations of influence peddling in government and mismanagement of state owned enterprises have dented consumer and business confidence.

President Kenyatta's three day official visit in South Africa ended on Saturday.