14 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Watches As Zuma Is Booed - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

President Uhuru Kenyatta watched in amusement as his South Africa counterpart President Jacob Juma was booed on Saturday by ANC members.

The two presidents were attending celebrations to mark 106th anniversary of the ANC.

This incident occurred even as pressure grew on Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of the ruling party, to oust President Zuma over allegations of corruption.

According to the Telegraph, President Zuma was booed as he sat alongside President Kenyatta to hear Ramaphosa speech at the celebrations.

Ramaphosa is widely expected to succeed President Zuma whose second presidential term expires in 2019.

He used his first major public speech as ANC leader to promise a crack down on graft, appeal for party unity and pledge to attract investors.

"South Africa is open for investment," he told tens of thousands of cheering ANC members in a stadium in the Eastern Cape province on Saturday.

South Africa's economy has slowed to a near-stand-still during Zuma's two presidential terms, as allegations of influence peddling in government and mismanagement of state owned enterprises have dented consumer and business confidence.

President Kenyatta's three day official visit in South Africa ended on Saturday.

Kenya

University Lecturers Threaten New Strike

Learning in public universities could be paralysed again this semester following emerging disagreements between the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.