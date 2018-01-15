Zimbabwe: Benyu Hopes to Develop At Latics

WARRIORS midfielder Kundai Benyu has expressed his desire to continue his development as a player with a successful loan spell at English League One side Oldham Athletic.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwe international last week joined the English third tier club on loan until the end of the season from Scottish giants Celtic.

"It's what I expected really; good facilities, good gaffer and a good set of lads so I'm just ready to start playing now," Benyu told Oldham Athletic's official website when asked about his first impressions of Boundary Park.

"The gaffer [Richie Wellens] just told me that if I keep working hard and show what I'm good at in training then I will get game time. That's what I'm here to do so hopefully I can help the team get the points."

Benyu, who was capped twice with Zimbabwe during the friendlies against Namibia and Lesotho in November last year, described himself as a technical player who is capable of contributing in attack.

"I'm a technical player and like to chip in with the odd goal and assist. I like to think that I keep possession well. I have seen some of the clips of the team bopping it about so I'll fit right in," he said.

"I have two targets and that is to get five goals and five assists, and then we'll take it from there."

While Benyu is unaccustomed to League One football, he knows what to expect.

"I know it is a tough division. I expect teams to hustle and bustle but we play a different style to get around that so hopefully we can climb the table," he said.

Benyu came through the ranks at English Football League Championship side Ipswich Town before joining National League side Aldershot on loan in December 2016.

The winger played 22 times for the Shots, as Aldershot are affectionately known, scoring five goals in an impressive spell that persuaded Celtic to sign the 20-year-old on a four-year deal in June 2017.

Benyu made his competitive debut for the Scottish club in a 4-0 victory over Linfield at Celtic Park but later struggled to secure regular game time, making only one league appearance this term and playing just four games in all competitions.

The England-born rising star is tipped to be a key member of the Warriors squad during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.