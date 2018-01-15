Namibia: Govt Raises N$3,5 Billion From Inflation-Linked Bonds

BETWEEN 2015 and 2017 government issued three inflation-linked bonds, namely the GI22, GI25 and GI29, raising a total of N$3,5 billion at the end of December 2017.

Maturity levels for the three inflation-linked bonds (ILBs) are as follows, 15 October 2022 for GI22, the GI25 is due on 15 July 2025, whilst the GI29 issued on 1 June 2017, matures on 15 January 2029. ILBs are bonds whereby the primary is indexed to inflation or deflation on a daily basis in terms of the official daily consumer price index. When the ILBs were issued, it was an attempt to increase the market's appetite for bonds by increasing the variety in the bond market.

As at the end of last month, the GI22 raised a total of N$1 806 990, GI25 raised N$1 453 510 and GI29 raised N$260 000 000.

Speaking to The Namibian this week, Bank of Namibia's deputy director: corporate communications, Kazembire Zemburuka reiterated that the main aim for the issuance of ILBs was to provide the much needed diversification in the domestic bond market by introducing an additional class of financial instruments.

"Other types of financial instruments that can be issued by a borrower include fixed rate bonds, zero-coupon bonds and floaters.

As is the case with other government securities, ILBs are also used by market participants as benchmarks to issue their own bonds (e.g. FNB issued an inflation linked bond benchmarked against the GI25 in 2017)," Zemburuka said.

He added that ILBs have fared well in comparison to the fixed-rate bonds since their introduction in the market, saying there has been a demand for ILBs in the market. Although under-subscriptions have been experienced in some months during 2017, Zemburuka noted that ILBs remain favourable to investors.

Zemburuka stressed that, "the amounts on offer for all government securities are set at the beginning of the financial year and are adjusted periodically thereafter, in line with market demand as well as financing requirements."

Moreover, he revealed that the amounts on offer on the three ILBs have been adjusted regularly to cater for any observed shortfall and/or to align the issuance amounts on various instruments in line with market demand.

Currently, the amounts on offer on all three ILBs are N$30 million each month.

Corroborating Zemburuka's sentiments, Simonis Storm's junior analyst, Indileni Nanghonga, opined that the issuance of ILB's develops the capital market and creates a broader option to investors. Looking at the three above mention bonds, Nanghonga added that the issuances could have been in response to the request from market participants, especially during the time of high inflation.

"ILBs protect investors against rising inflation. In our view, ILBs in addition to Vanilla bonds, give government more options for funding and creates an extra avenue for government revenue," she said.

She, however, stressed that debt instruments such as ILBs do not feed into the fiscal consolidation stance whenever government borrows for spending purposes.

She reiterated that borrowing for non-essential funding is not good for economic growth.

Borrowing (accumulate debt) for reasons other than to fund development projects, is bad for the economy.

"It does not help having a capital market if you don't have development projects to allocate the funds to. Lastly, we need to create transparency in the capital market through issuing development specific project bonds for example Water Bonds, Municipal Bonds and Infrastructure Bonds," she said.

In addition, Nanghonga added that government can issue more longer dated bonds to diversify the capital market, especially now that the GC17 has matured and GC18 is maturing this year. Furthermore, formalising the bond market (having a bond exchange market) will help with efficient and transparent transactions.

In terms of how ILBs may impact private companies, Nanghonga said the problem companies have with issuing bonds is pricing, adding that there needs to be a benchmark bond.

"We believe that companies that would like to issue an inflation linked bond can make use of the ILBs as benchmarks when pricing," she said.