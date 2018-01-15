Namibia: Chief Frederick Passes On

Keetmanshoop — The //Kharas Region is saddened by the news of the passing of Chief David Frederick of the !Aman Traditional Authority of Bethanie, who died on Friday.

Frederick died at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital in the afternoon, after a long illness.

//Kharas Governor Lucia Basson, who visited the chief on Friday afternoon, confirmed his passing to New Era, saying he died surrounded by family members.

Basson said Frederick will be remembered not only as chief of the !Aman clan, but a chief of all people, and a father figure for many, especially in the region.

She described Frederick as a hardworking, dedicated person who always put the needs of his people first, noting that his death is a great loss.

"He always wanted the best for his people, and his passing is not only a loss to the !Aman community, but a loss to all Namibians."

Basson said although the chief had not been well since 2014, this did little to his willingness to work and perform his duties, and he would always attend important meetings when requested to and was very involved with any development in the region.

She added that Frederick respected everyone, adding that is why he was very respected by many, "while his cooperation despite some differences from time to time is something that is to be admired".

Frederick was also a forerunner in calls for Germany to pay reparations for the 1904-08 genocide.

Meanwhile, the family's spokesperson Tim Frederick, who is the late chief's eldest son, on Sunday told New Era that the family was still having meetings to determine what to do next and decide on funeral arrangements.

"We cannot give a statement as yet - first we are having a meeting today (Sunday) at 14h00, and then to consult with the traditional authority, and after that we will be able to tell how the process will be," he said.

Frederick leaves behind 17 children and his wife. He was 85 years old.