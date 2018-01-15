Namibia: German Tourists Seriously Injured in UIs-Henties Gravel Road Accident

Three German nationals sustained serious injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Saturday on the gravel road between Uis and Henties Bay.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police's Erongo regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, yesterday indicates that the accident took place 50 kilometres towards Henties Bay at around 18h15.

The injured tourists were identified as Klaus Jonas (25), Charlotte Eva-Marie Billing (26) and Antonia Franca Erlenback (23).

"All the injured were rushed to the Cottage Private Hospital at Swakopmund where they are currently admitted in stable conditions," said Iikuyu in the report.

It is alleged that they were travelling from Uis, along with Anna Kopper (22), who was driving at the time of the accident.

Kopper, who allegedly lost control of the sedan, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, escaped the accident unhurt.