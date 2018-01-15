Zimbabwe: Yadah FC Eye Harare City Duo

AMBITIOUS Premiership club Yadah FC have set their sights on the unsettled Harare City duo of Malvin Gaki and Edwin Madhanhanga as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Following a difficult debut season in which they survived relegation from the topflight league towards the end of the campaign, Yadah FC are looking to come back stronger this year after managing to retain the services of most of their key players.

Although Yadah FC chief executive Admire Mango was unavailable for comment, sources told Standardsport that the Miracle Boys were close to securing the services of Gaki and Madhanhanga.

Harare City announced last week that they had managed to retain the services of Gaki and Madhanhanga and a host of other key players ahead of their campaign in the Northern Region Division One league.

However, Standardsport understands that Madhanhanga and Gaki are eager to remain in the topflight league, preferably with Yadah, who are owned by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya.

The Sunshine Boys are also contemplating sending them on loan for the season, with negotiations with their representatives at an advanced stage.

Madhanhanga is a highly rated left back who has featured for the Warriors on several occasions while Gaki, who has also been capped for the national team, would be a valuable addition to the Yadah FC attack.

Should Yadah complete the signing of the pair, it would be a massive boost for head coach Thomas Ruzive, who will be under pressure to get the Miracle Boys off to a good start in the new campaign.

Yadah are also confident of retaining the services of defender Dennis Dauda, who was reportedly linked with a return to CAPS United.