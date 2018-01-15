South Africa: Woman and Her Son Brutally Killed and Found in a Deep Fresh Grave

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa strongly condemned the killing of a woman, Zoe Buthelezi (49) and her son, Mthunzi Zulu (19) at Esidakeni area, near Mandini. "Our detectives will work around the clock in making sure that the suspect allegedly involved in this brutal killing is brought to book and face the full mighty of the law. We also appeal to people to resolve their differences peacefully rather than involved themselves in fighting which lead to killings," he said.

On Saturday, 13 January 2018 Nyoni police were called to attend to a missing woman and her son at Esidakeni area near Mandini. The community members became suspicious as they last seen the victims on Tuesday, 9 January 2018 after they had an argument with a family members in the house. When police arrived on Saturday, they started their investigation, searching for the missing mother and her son. Community members also assisted the members and while they were at a relative's house who was last seen with the victims, the members saw a fresh grave and they became suspicious.

The members and the community started to dig the said grave and on their surprise, they found the bodies of the two missing people. The body of a woman was chopped into pieces and wrapped in plastic. Two counts of murder was opened at Nyoni police station for further investigation. The relative who is suspected to be involved in this matter is still at large. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to provide information the police or our Crime Stop number 0860010111.