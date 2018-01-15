15 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Yet Another Dagga Cultivation Uprooted in the Province

Tshitale — As the police continue with the eradication of mushrooming of drugs across the province, police in Tshitale in the Makhado cluster made a breakthrough when they discovered a colossal cultivating of dagga.

On 14 January 2018 around 07:00 in the morning, the station commander Lt Col Madavhu and her drug team reacted swiftly to a tip-off and arrested a 55-year-old African male where 80 dagga plants weighing about 45.38 KG were found planted at his homestead.

Meanwhile in Waterval policing precinct also in the Makhado cluster, 04 suspects with ages between 28 and 34 were arrested for cultivation of dagga estimated to the value of R25 000-00.

The suspect will appear before Makhado magistrate's court soon on charges of cultivation of dagga.

This is yet another sign by the police in the province that they will not rest until the community experience a drug free society.

South Africa

