14 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A Total of 212 Suspects Arrested By Police in the Nyanga Cluster

To create a safe and secure environment for all people in the Nyanga cluster, members from the six police stations in the cluster were out to serve and protect the communities over the weekend. The crime prevention duties that were conducted brought a total of 212 suspect to justice while 249 houses were searched for illegal firearms and drugs. A total of 423g of Heroin, 924 g of Tik, 18 996 Mandrax tablets and 3696 g of dagga were taken off the streets.

A total of 116 shebeen operations were conducted throughout the Cluster and 18 arrests were made for alcohol related charges. During the 14 tracing operations conducted 36 wanted suspects were arrested on outstanding cases

Three Illegal firearms were recovered in Bishop Lavis and four stolen vehicles were recovered and a total of 3130 vehicle check points were held throughout the Cluster. All together 41 arrests were executed for possession of dangerous weapons and seven suspects arrested for possession of possibly stolen goods.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended members for their commitment to keep communities safe.

South Africa

