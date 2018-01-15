South Africa: Bloemfontein Young Tigers Through to Nedbank Last 32

15 January 2018 - Bloemfontein Young Tigers secured their place in the last 32 of the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup after beating Pabalelo Chiefs 2-0 on Sunday, 14 January in the SAFA Dr Ruth region in Vryburg, North West.

The Bloemfontein based ABC Motsepe side had to work extremely hard to get their two goals after a wonderful performance from the Pabalelo Chiefs goalkeeper.

Bloemfontein Young Tigers head coach, Tladi Monnanyane was very excited at qualifying for the last 32 and not phased at the outcomes of the draw which will be conducted on Monday evening.

"We have worked very hard to get this milestone and we are eager to compete in this season's edition of the Nedbank Cup. We look forward to the draw and believe that anyone who plays us in our home ground will be trouble;"said Monnanyane.

Bloemfontein Young Tigers will represent the Free State alongside Gauteng's Swallows FC, Orbit College from North West, EC Bees of the Eastern Cape and Happy Wanderers from KwaZulu Natal; along with Manriyeni United of Limpopo, who ply their trade in the SAB League.

Following some pending issues the representatives of Mpumalanga and the Western Cape will be confirmed in due course.

The eight SAFA structures will participate in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, where any of the teams may face one of the Premier League sides or any of the eight National First Division sides when the draw is conducted.

The Nedbank Cup is a great platform for lower division clubs to showcase their development players, while also bringing Premier League football to smaller communities.