South Africa: Banyana Banyana Land in Cape Town and Get Down to Business

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana landed in Cape Town on Sunday, 14 January 2018 and got down to serious business, holding their first training session at Ikamva, the home of Ajax Cape Town.

The number one Women's National Team on the continent is in the Mother City to face Sweden in two fixtures - first, a behind-closed-doors practice match on Thursday, 18 January. This will be followed by an international friendly encounter three days later, (Sunday, 21 January) at the Cape Town Stadium, kicking off at 14h00.

Entry for this clash is free.

The 2017 COSAFA Champions had a full compliment of 26 players at their first training session - with only the Limpopo trio of Noko Matlou, Lebo Ramalepe and Rachel Sebati watching from the sidelines as they arrived late.

"I have said before, this is a defining year for Banyana Banyana and women's football in general. We need to hit the ground running if we are to realise our objectives. And you have to take note that, even though we have given players training programmes to follow, we have just returned from the festive season and we haven't had much activity as the leagues are closed," said Desiree Ellis, interim Banyana Banyana coach.

"But I have made clear to the players that we will not accommodate passengers because this is the year of hard work, sacrifice, dedication and commitment. We have two major competitions to qualify for - the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nation as well as the 2019 FIFA World Cup. I have to admit though, what I saw at training makes me happy as it shows that most have been following their training programme and we just need to build on that. I am also glad that all the players are present on day one, as this makes our job so much easier."

Gerald Don, who is a National Executive Committee member of the South African Football Association (SAFA), as well as the President of SAFA Western Cape, welcomed Banyana Banyana in Cape Town.

"It is my pleasure to welcome you to this lovely city of ours, we are overly excited to be hosting you - more so because this is the first time Banyana Banyana play in Cape Town. This is a history-making match, and a very special one because you are facing one of the top footballing nations in the women's game," said Don.

"We wish you all the best, and we know this is a very important year for Banyana Banyana as it is the year for AWCON and World Cup qualifications. We hope this game will go a long way in assisting you prepare for the challenges ahead. Once again, welcome to Cape Town and good luck on Sunday."

Sweden is expected to land in the Mother City on Monday, 15 January at 11h00. They will have their first training session in the evening in Somerset West.

They are ranked 10th in the world and fifth in Europe.

This is the third time the two nations meet.

Banyana Banyana squad to face Sweden:

Goalkeepers:

1. Andile DLAMINI Mamelodi Sundowns FC Johannesburg

2. Yolula TSAWE JVW FC Johannesburg

3. Kaylin SWART Menlo College USA

Defenders

4. Nothando VILAKAZI Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg

5. Noko MATLOU Ma -Indies FC Polokwane

6. Janine VAN WYK Houston Dash USA

7. Bambanani MBANE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

8. Lebohang RAMALEPE Ma-Indies Polokwane

9. Regina MOGOLOLA University Pretoria Pretoria

10. Zanele NHLAPO Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

11. Yonelo KETO Thunderbirds Port Elizabeth

Midfielders

12. Leandra SMEDA UWC Ladies Cape Town

13. Refiloe JANE TUT-PTA Pretoria

14. Xolisile MNIKATHI Sunflower FC KwaZulu Natal

15. Kholosa BIYANA UKZN KwaZulu Natal

16. Kgaelebane MOHLAKOANA Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

17. Amogelang MOTAU Oral Roberts University USA

18. Rachel SEBATI TUT-PTA Pretoria

19. Neliswa LUTHULI Sunflower FC KwaZulu Natal

20. Nompumelelo NYANDENI JVW FC Johannesburg

Forwards

21. Melinda KGADIETE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

22. Thembi KGATLANA UWC Ladies Cape Town

23. Kelso PESKIN Lamar University / UWC Ladies FC USA /Cape Town

24. Jermaine SEOPOSENWE Samford University USA

25. Chantelle ESAU Mamelodi Sundowns Johannesburg

26. Sduduzo DLAMINI Sunflower FC KwaZulu Natal