Swaziland Near Last for Human Rights

Swaziland's economy is in free fall and the infrastructure of the kingdom ruled by King Mswati III as sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch is crumbling. Government bills go unpaid and the health service is near collapse. There is no money to pay state pensions to those who reach the eligible age of 60 this year. Public servants have been on strike and look certain to do so again in the coming months. Members of the Swaziland Amy with the support of their commanders have systematically sexually assaulted women. The police routinely attack civilians and operate outside of the law.

These are some of the stories reported in the latest edition of Swaziland: Striving for Freedom covering the final three months of 2017 and produced by the Swazi Media Commentary website. It is available to download free-of-charge from the Scribd website.

Swaziland came 50th out of 54 African countries for participation and human rights in a survey just published. It has got worse over the past five years. King Mswati meanwhile has been named as the third wealthiest monarch in Africa. He has also been accused of exploiting child labour on his farming land. A new report says more than 11,000 children in Swaziland are forced to stay away from school to tend cattle.