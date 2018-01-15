15 January 2018

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland Near Last for Human Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

Swaziland's economy is in free fall and the infrastructure of the kingdom ruled by King Mswati III as sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch is crumbling. Government bills go unpaid and the health service is near collapse. There is no money to pay state pensions to those who reach the eligible age of 60 this year. Public servants have been on strike and look certain to do so again in the coming months. Members of the Swaziland Amy with the support of their commanders have systematically sexually assaulted women. The police routinely attack civilians and operate outside of the law.

These are some of the stories reported in the latest edition of Swaziland: Striving for Freedom covering the final three months of 2017 and produced by the Swazi Media Commentary website. It is available to download free-of-charge from the Scribd website.

Swaziland came 50th out of 54 African countries for participation and human rights in a survey just published. It has got worse over the past five years. King Mswati meanwhile has been named as the third wealthiest monarch in Africa. He has also been accused of exploiting child labour on his farming land. A new report says more than 11,000 children in Swaziland are forced to stay away from school to tend cattle.

Swaziland

Schools Crisis Over Christian Teaching

Swaziland's schools are in crisis because of lack of funds and teachers, the kingdom's Minister of Education and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.