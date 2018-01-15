Liberia: CDC Exposes Extortionists

The headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) was a scene of action last week when about nine persons who have been extorting money from people in the name of recruiting them for job were arrested by officers of the Liberian National Police (LNP).

The suspects, according to report, were nabbed by the CDC intelligence and turned over to the police for investigation.

Eyewitnesses told The NEWS that the suspects were arrested after they have reportedly sold thousands of forms in various communities across Monrovia, claiming that the process was part of a job scheme sanctioned by the party.

The suspects, having heard that CDC will hire committed partisans to give the RIA Highway and Paynesville city a facelift for the pending inauguration of Ambassador George Manneh Weah, decided to print out forms in the name of providing jobs.

Apparently, they were not aware that the CDC was only hiring people on voluntary basis; as such, they decided to craft their own scheme to extort money from innocent people who are anxious to get job.

Victims of the scheme said the suspects sold the forms L$40.00 each, while they were made to pay L$200 for ID card.

The suspects were allegedly selling the forms in various communities where young people are eager for jobs.

The arrest of the alleged extortionists brought a great relief to partisans of CDC who witnessed the incident at the headquarters of the party.

Victims of the scheme hailed CDC for exposing the suspects and hoped that same will be done to officials in the CDC-led government who will engage in corruption.

"This is a good start, if what is unfolding today will take effect in our new government, it will scare away corruption and those involved will not want to steal because when they steal they will be disgraced like the way these guys are today," a victim of the job scheme said.

Addressing a news conference immediately following the arrest of the suspects, CDC Youth League Chairman, Jefferson T. Koijee said the action is the beginning of ensuring that those who see shady deals as a way of life would be exposed.

He noted that the CDC-led government will not permit corruption.

"The CDC under the leadership of Ambassador George Weah will not condone backdoors behaviors that would undermine the values the party have been upholding since its founding more than 13 years ago," the CDC Youth League Chairman said.

According to him, it is "unthinkable for a group of people would want to extort money from the already struggling citizenry, who are striving for survival".

Koijee said the CDC led government would not allow anything that will undermine the country's progress for -"The good of a select few who do not mean well for the ordinary suffering masses".

"The citizens themselves will expose the unscrupulous people. We will operate the right way to close the chapter of business as usual in our country," he said.