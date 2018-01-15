15 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Prince Woods Honored in U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Liberian Association of Worcester County (LAOWC) in the United States of America has issued a certificate of award to Mr. Prince Woods for 12 years of dedicated services to the LAOWC community.

A dispatch said the event took place recently in State of Massachusetts in the United States of America where Mr. Woods was rewarded in recognition for his more than a decade of service to the community.

The award read: "We salute you Doyen Woods (Chairman Prince Woods) for your dedicated service."

Mr. Woods served on the Board of Directors of LAOWC, Folicam and ULAA from humble beginning as a member and later ascending to the chairmanship of the LAOWC.

While serving as the chairman, Mr. Woods ensured that the LAOWC received a 501 (3C), commonly referred to as "charitable organizations" status including amending portions of the LAOWC constitution including raising awareness about the association and funding for the community.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Woods thanked the executive and the entire membership of the Liberians Association of Worcester County in the State of Massachusetts for the confidence reposed in him for which he served the organization.

He said the achievement would not have been actualized had the organization not rallied around him morally and financially.

Meanwhile, Woods is expected in Liberia to work on the continuation of his scholarship program especially for this 2018 academic year.

Liberia

UP Expels Pres. Sirleaf

The UP is revoking the membership of its Standard Bearer Emeritus, President Sirleaf, on claims that she supported the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.