Liberia: Prince Woods Honored in U.S.

The Liberian Association of Worcester County (LAOWC) in the United States of America has issued a certificate of award to Mr. Prince Woods for 12 years of dedicated services to the LAOWC community.

A dispatch said the event took place recently in State of Massachusetts in the United States of America where Mr. Woods was rewarded in recognition for his more than a decade of service to the community.

The award read: "We salute you Doyen Woods (Chairman Prince Woods) for your dedicated service."

Mr. Woods served on the Board of Directors of LAOWC, Folicam and ULAA from humble beginning as a member and later ascending to the chairmanship of the LAOWC.

While serving as the chairman, Mr. Woods ensured that the LAOWC received a 501 (3C), commonly referred to as "charitable organizations" status including amending portions of the LAOWC constitution including raising awareness about the association and funding for the community.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Woods thanked the executive and the entire membership of the Liberians Association of Worcester County in the State of Massachusetts for the confidence reposed in him for which he served the organization.

He said the achievement would not have been actualized had the organization not rallied around him morally and financially.

Meanwhile, Woods is expected in Liberia to work on the continuation of his scholarship program especially for this 2018 academic year.