Liberia: USAID, LEC Sign MOU

Photo: Liberian Observer

Newly-elected Speaker, Bhofal Chambers of the CDC

supply is expected to be provided to the people of Suakoko District in Bong County.

The restoration of electricity followed a memorandum of understanding between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

The ceremony, signed in the presence of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will lead to USAID and LEC jointly supporting the development and management of a 77 kilometer power transmission line from Nimba County grid in Ganta to Gbarnga, Bong County.

The line, equivalent to 33KV will provide electricity to 2,200 households and 150 businesses and institutions in Suakoko area including Cuttington University, CARI and Phebe hospital. The project expansion goal is to also provide electricity to people who are in the Gbarnga area as well.

The MOU is part of the United States Government's efforts through its Power Africa Initiative to help Liberia provide its people access to affordable electricity.

Accordingly, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Liberia Compact aims to encourage economic growth and reduce poverty in Liberia by focusing on access to reliable and affordable electricity.

MCC funding was critical to rehabilitating the Mt. Coffee Hydro Power Plant which was dedicated last year.

USAID has also been working with the Liberia Rural and Renewable Energy Authority to build the capacity of the Authority and bring electricity to residents of rural Liberia.

USAID has funded three renewable energy pilot projects that use biomass, biofuel, or solar energy to bring electricity to residents and businesses of Gbarnway and Solumba, Lofa County, and Kwendin, Nimba County.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, USAID Liberia Mission Director Dr. Anthony Chan pledged continued focus on helping Liberia provide more of its people access to affordable electricity, and to achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

President Sirleaf in response to the signing of the MOU said two of the main priorities of her government have been roads and power supply, adding that with the CLSG project, electricity will come to several parts of the country soon.

She thanked USAID for filling the gap in term of power connectivity; expressing hope that other partners could help in the same vein. President Sirleaf stated that plans are in sight for electricity to be expanded from ELWA to the Roberts International Airport and from St. Paul River to Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

"The purpose for which this project stands fulfills one of the main priorities of this government. Getting generator power to the people is one of the means through which we can do this," President Sirleaf stressed.