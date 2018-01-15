15 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chambers Goes On White Ballot

By A. Omaska Jallah

From all indications, Representative Bhofal Chambers of Maryland County will today, January 15, 2018, be elected on white ballot as Speaker of the House of Representatives, as the man who should have challenged him has backed off from the race.

Rep. Hans Barchue of District #1, Grand Bassa County, had earlier disclosed that he will be contesting the speakership position, but barely a day to the election, the outgoing Deputy Speaker pulled out of the race, thus leaving Rep. Chambers as the lone candidate.

Addressing a news conference Saturday, Rep. Barchue who felt dissatisfied due to the overwhelming endorsement of Rep. Chambers by a collaboration between the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Unity Party (UP) announced that he was withdrawing from the race.

According to him, his withdrawal is based on the fact that the collaboration is insinuating that he is an opposition to the CDC when he's not, adding "I will support the CDC government in the interest of the country."

The outgoing Deputy Speaker said he sees the collaboration to support Rep. Chambers for the speakership as being deceptive for which he decided to back off.

Last week, CDC and Unity Party signed an agreement that will enable both parties to support Rep. Chambers for the speakership and Rep. Prince Moye of Unity Party for Deputy Speaker.

