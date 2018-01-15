Tanzania: Tanga Remains Venue for Club Games Training

Arusha — Lushoto, the cool Usambara highlands in Tanga region, remain the venue of training for the country's athletic squad for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday says although the setting up of the camp has been delayed, the venue has officially not changed.

"We are in discussion with our sponsor who has agreed to support AT for a much longer time, even after the Games. So far nothing has gone wrong,"he told The Citizen.

He added that a technical team with the national athletics body was working on the exact spot where the training of the team in preparation for the Club Games would take place.

"We have not abandoned Lushoto but our technical people are still surveying the site," he said, rubbishing reports that another area may be picked for the training.

He further said the new sponsor has also promised to support the national athletics team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and a world athletics competition slated for Doha,Qatar.

According to him, a panel of four coaches have been picked to train the athletics team for the Club Games. They are Andrea Panga, Iwiza John, Zakaria Barie and Kassim Saleh.

Athletes picked for training include Ezekiel Ngimba, Saidi Makula, Stephano Huche, Augustino Sulle, Alphonce Simbu, Sarah Ramadhani and Magdalena Crispin.

Others are Emmanuel Giniki, Gabriel Geay, Fainula Abdi, Jaqueline Sakilu, Joseph Panga, Ally Gullam, Francis Damas and Anthony Tapson.