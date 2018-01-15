Tanzania: Commuter Train Ticketing Chaotic

Dar es Salaam — Commuters have decried chaos in issuing train tickets.

Many passengers said they missed them.

Mr Patrick Hosan, a resident of Tabata Relini, said he missed the ticket because an attendant told him he had no change.

"He told to me wait until I reached my destination at the city centre and still he had no change," he said.

After reaching his destination, he found commuters from Pugu and Ubungo trains also struggling to get tickets.

Ms Pili Masuka, from Gongo la Mboto, said she paid the fare and was supposed to get a change, but an attendant told her that she didn't have it.

She waited until she got at the city centre, her destination, but still she could not get it.

Upon reaching there, she found so many people waiting to be given tickets and change.

"To get out at the Posta Station was tough. Police officers made sure whoever passed the gate had the ticket. It took me half an hour to get the change back."

An attendant at the station, who preferred anonymity, advised would-be commuters to form groups of three to have a single ticket to show police officers at the gate.

"Since trains stopped operating due to heavy rain, we have run out of change. Please, bear with us. Form those groups to facilitate you passage at the gate," he said.