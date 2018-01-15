Mauritius and Australia to Strengthen People to People Relationship

press release

Mauritius and Australia are gearing efforts towards further building and consolidating the existing ties between the two countries as well as reinforcing the people to people relationship.

This was at the fore of discussions during a courtesy call by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia, Mr Tony Smith, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 12 January 2018 at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Tony Smith spoke about the strong collaboration between Australia and Mauritius in the education sphere in addition to the growing business linkages. He also expressed interest to furthering the parliament to parliament relationship which he said will eventually strengthen the bond among parliamentarians.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia is the first to visit Mauritius in his capacity. Mr Tony Smith was elected 30th Speaker of the House of Representatives in August 2015 and was re-elected as Speaker in August 2016.