Mauritius: Heavy Rainfall - Agro-Industry Ministry Provides Assistance to Affected Planters

The Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security is providing support and assistance to planters to relaunch their activities following the recent prolonged heavy rainfall that has caused much damage to crops and resulting in a decrease in vegetable production.

Plantations in the eastern part of the island have been most affected by the torrential rainfall and vegetable production such as tomatoes and carrots have been damaged almost up to 50%. Consequently, to provide better support and assistance to planters whose crops have been affected by the heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security will distribute compost, fertilizers and seeds to severely affected planters to enable them to restart their activities.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, on Saturday 13 January 2018 following a site visit in the eastern region where he emphasised on the need of coming up with a Scheme to help planters. This measure, he added, will enable them to start vegetable production promptly, hence enhancing their sustainability and reducing production gap.

He further highlighted that his Ministry is expecting a report from the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute to know the extent of damage to the crop sector after a review of the situation across the country following the heavy rainfall.