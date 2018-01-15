15 January 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Heavy Rainfall - Agro-Industry Ministry Provides Assistance to Affected Planters

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security is providing support and assistance to planters to relaunch their activities following the recent prolonged heavy rainfall that has caused much damage to crops and resulting in a decrease in vegetable production.

Plantations in the eastern part of the island have been most affected by the torrential rainfall and vegetable production such as tomatoes and carrots have been damaged almost up to 50%. Consequently, to provide better support and assistance to planters whose crops have been affected by the heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security will distribute compost, fertilizers and seeds to severely affected planters to enable them to restart their activities.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, on Saturday 13 January 2018 following a site visit in the eastern region where he emphasised on the need of coming up with a Scheme to help planters. This measure, he added, will enable them to start vegetable production promptly, hence enhancing their sustainability and reducing production gap.

He further highlighted that his Ministry is expecting a report from the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute to know the extent of damage to the crop sector after a review of the situation across the country following the heavy rainfall.

Mauritius

Mauritius and Australia to Strengthen People to People Relationship

Mauritius and Australia are gearing efforts towards further building and consolidating the existing ties between the two… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.