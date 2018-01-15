15 January 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo to Officially Endorse Galmudug-ASWJ Power Sharing Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" is expected to attend a ceremony and conference to mark the merger of Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa and Galmudug administration that will be held in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of the State this week, Radio Dalsan reports.

Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa's Deputy leader Ali Bashi confirmed to Radio Dalsan on Monday of the scheduled ceremony.

"Now it's at the final stage. We expect the President of the federal government of Somalia to come here and attend it. We expect the top leaders of the country to attend" Bashi said.

"The main agreement was signed in Mogadishu on 6th of the month. It was preceded by the agreement signed in Djibouti on 3rd of last month. So this is the final one to mark that the two administrations have become a government", said Bashi added.

Top leaders started arriving in Dhusamareb among them the Governor of Banaadir and Mayor of Mogadishu Thabit Abdi Mohamed.

Somalia

Family Mourns Woman Killed By Shabaab in Lamu Attack

The family of a woman who was killed in an attack by Al-Shabaab militants in Nyongoro, Lamu County is devastated by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.