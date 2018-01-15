Somalia: Farmaajo to Officially Endorse Galmudug-ASWJ Power Sharing Deal

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" is expected to attend a ceremony and conference to mark the merger of Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa and Galmudug administration that will be held in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of the State this week, Radio Dalsan reports.

Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa's Deputy leader Ali Bashi confirmed to Radio Dalsan on Monday of the scheduled ceremony.

"Now it's at the final stage. We expect the President of the federal government of Somalia to come here and attend it. We expect the top leaders of the country to attend" Bashi said.

"The main agreement was signed in Mogadishu on 6th of the month. It was preceded by the agreement signed in Djibouti on 3rd of last month. So this is the final one to mark that the two administrations have become a government", said Bashi added.

Top leaders started arriving in Dhusamareb among them the Governor of Banaadir and Mayor of Mogadishu Thabit Abdi Mohamed.