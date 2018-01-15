Eritrea: The Eritrean Community Festival in Australia

Asmara — The 18th Annual Eritrean community festival in Australia is undergoing with patriotic zeal in Melbourne under the theme "Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development".

At the opening event that was held on 12 January, a number of Eritrean nationals residing in Australia, friends of Eritrea, mayors of several cities in Australia, Vice Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Victoria zone, representatives of Border Patrol of Australia, Vice Commissioner of the Police Department in the Victoria zone, honorary consulates of the states of Poland and Maldives countries, as well as invited guests took part.

Speaking at the event, the General Consul of Eritrea in Australia, Mr. Mehari Tekeste stating that the 18th annual festival is being celebrated at a time in which the impact of the big development programs the people and government of Eritrea have been conducting and their resilience are becoming noticeable on the ground, called for integrated efforts and enhanced organizational capacity of the Eritrean communities and the national associations.

At the event various guests delivered messages of solidarity.

The yearly festival which will stay open until Monday 15 January is featuring different activities including pictorial exhibition depicting the unique architectural buildings of Asmara, seminars on objective situation in the homeland, workshops on health and mining, as well as cultural and artistic performances.