15 January 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Ethiopian Trio Set to Dominate Dubai Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adane Bikila in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — ETHOPIAN runners, Aselefech Mergia and Mare Dibaba, will go head-to-head in the women's event when the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon gets underway on January 26.

With personal bests of 2:19:31 and 2:19:52 respectively, Mergia and Dibaba are the fastest women in the field and their race for the US$200 000 first prize will be one of the major battles to watch in the first big marathon meeting of the year.

"We are excited to have two huge talents leading the women's field," said Event Director, Peter Connerton.

He pointed out Mergia had won every time she has raced in Dubai, while Dibaba had won World Championship and Olympic medals since finishing third in Dubai in 2012.

Mergia, who turns 33 three days before the event, is rated the greatest female runner in the history of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon having won three times and set the course record of 2:19:31 in her three appearances.

It will be her first start in the world's richest marathon since her last victory in the UAE in 2015.

She faces stiff competition from Dibaba, Marathon gold medalist at the 2015 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships and a bronze medal winner at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and defending champion, Worknesh Degefa, also of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

Ambitious Plan to Restore Forest Landscape Revealed

ADDIS ABABA -- Ethiopia has planned ambitious programs of forest landscape restoration to resuscitate more than 20… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.