Egypt: Sisi to Review Success Story During 'Story of Homeland' Conference

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is set to review his success story during a conference to be held on January 17-19.

Themed "Story of a Homeland", Sisi will shed light on his achievements during his first term as president of Egypt.

"Together we'll review the path of success," Sisi tweeted Sunday.

The conference will also focus on Sisi's performance during his four years in office.

During the conference, the president will also be answering questions that he receives from citizens through the "Ask the President" program.

He will review mega projects implemented over the past four years, as well as economic reform and social protection programs.

MENA