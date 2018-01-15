Egypt: Sisi Lauds Late President Nasser's Strides Towards Independence, Dignity

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi extolled late president Gamal Abdel Nasser's strides towards independence and dignity.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 100th birthday anniversary of Nasser on Monday15/1/2018, President Sisi pledged to continue his march and exert utmost efforts to achieve Egypt's higher interests.

Sisi renewed his commitment to preserve Egypt's interests and territorial integrity and achieve prosperity, security and stability across the country.

Nasser inspired national liberation revolutions across the globe, Sisi accentuated.

He believed in the Egyptians' abilities to achieve development and fight poverty and illiteracy

caused by the foreign occupation of their lands that lasted for centuries, the president concluded.