South Africa: Unisa Cautions Students Against Forcing Their Way Onto Campuses

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has cautioned students against forcing their way onto campus, saying that it is meeting with various stakeholders to address the chaos that erupted at the long-distance learning institution on Monday.

There was mayhem at the Sunnyside campus in Pretoria as prospective students tried to make their way onto the campus by jumping over fences and attempting to break locks.

Spokesperson for the university Martin Ramotshela told News24 that although the institution had announced that late applications would be allowed, it had not anticipated the high number of responses to the call.

Ramotshela, however, said that he was not certain if those who were jumping over the fence were prospective students who were there as late walk-in applicants or those who were there to register.

He strongly discouraged the actions of the students and called for calm. "There is a power struggle between two student formations. Management is trying to calm the situation down, they are also meeting with unions," Ramotshela said.

Access restricted

This is the second flare up of chaos at a local campus during registration.

Capricorn Technical Vocational Education and Training College in Limpopo suffered a similar, more serious incident. Registration was reopened on Monday after the college had suspended it last week following the injury of six people during a stampede. Two others were hit by a car during the rush for registration.

Back in Pretoria, Ramotshela said that access to the campus had been restricted following the chaos.

"Some people may have come from far, so we have to resolve this today. No one can access campus at this stage. We discourage the forceful entry by prospective students, because even if they make it in to the buildings, there is no one there to service them," Ramotshela said.

Ramotshela said that police would be on the scene until the situation was calm.

He added that registration ends on January 26.

Source: News24