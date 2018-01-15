Eritrea: Nuew Central Region - Activity Assessment Meeting

Asmara — In annual assessment meeting the National Union of the Eritrean Women branch in the Central region conductedon on 11 January, it was stated that in 2017 successful effort has been conducted in organizing women civil servants.

Speaking at the meeting, the head of the branch, Ms. Alem Belay said that in a bid to enhance the contribution of women in development programs, the union conducted commendable effort in organizing women civil servants working in several government institutions.

In a report presented at the meeting, it was indicated that in 2017 the branch conducted several activities including enhancing the level of awareness of members in tackling all kinds gender discriminations, underage marriages, and FGM, and in increasing women's participation in national holidays, as well as in organizing conferences and meetings in connection with the observance of the quarter century of independence, among others.

It was also stated that kindergartens were established in Bet Mekae, Haz-haz, and Halibet Hospitals with a view to ease the burden of the women workers at the hospitals.

Sustainable awareness raising campaigns, enhancing women's participation in national development drives as well as organization of women involved in private sectors are among the charted out programs for 2018.

The NUEW branch in the Central region has more that 75 thousand members organized in 1016 clusters.