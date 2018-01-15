15 January 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Nuew Central Region - Activity Assessment Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — In annual assessment meeting the National Union of the Eritrean Women branch in the Central region conductedon on 11 January, it was stated that in 2017 successful effort has been conducted in organizing women civil servants.

Speaking at the meeting, the head of the branch, Ms. Alem Belay said that in a bid to enhance the contribution of women in development programs, the union conducted commendable effort in organizing women civil servants working in several government institutions.

In a report presented at the meeting, it was indicated that in 2017 the branch conducted several activities including enhancing the level of awareness of members in tackling all kinds gender discriminations, underage marriages, and FGM, and in increasing women's participation in national holidays, as well as in organizing conferences and meetings in connection with the observance of the quarter century of independence, among others.

It was also stated that kindergartens were established in Bet Mekae, Haz-haz, and Halibet Hospitals with a view to ease the burden of the women workers at the hospitals.

Sustainable awareness raising campaigns, enhancing women's participation in national development drives as well as organization of women involved in private sectors are among the charted out programs for 2018.

The NUEW branch in the Central region has more that 75 thousand members organized in 1016 clusters.

Eritrea

The Eritrean Community Festival in Australia

The 18th Annual Eritrean community festival in Australia is undergoing with patriotic zeal in Melbourne under the theme… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.