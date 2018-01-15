Botswana: Thebe Mesmerises Spectators

Gaborone — After being side-lined by an injury he sustained at World Championships representing the country in the 4x400 metres relay, Botswana finest runner is now back on track.

Baboloki Thebe mesmerised spectators during the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) Super Night Series that was held at the National Stadium on Thursday evening.

During the race the Ramonaka born, who was representing Orapa Athletics Club, blasted from the blocks and it was very evident in the curve that he was now running against the clock, feeling that he was not under a lot of pressure he then relaxed in the last 50 metres mark, sailing to the finish line with a time of 21.16.

On position two was, Jwaneng Athletics Club athlete Xholani Talane with 21.84, while Onkabetse Nkobolo who was also representing Orapa Athletics Club, finished on position three with a time of 22.01.

Thebe said in an interview after the race that he was happy to be back on track, adding he ran 200 metres to check his fitness level as well as to feel if his injury had completely healed. "The 200 metres race is very fast.

I deliberately blasted from the block to feel the muscle, but all in all I am happy with my performance and I can safely say my muscle is just fine now," he said.

Furthermore, he said he was happy with the time he recorded, despite the fact that it was first race of the season, and he was confident that he would improve his times in the coming races.

Talking about his 2018 ambitions, he said his desire was to get back to his normal form, adding that he was happy that he started training very early and competed in the BAA Super Night Series.

"However on January 27, I will be competing in the 400 metres in Francistown. I have now sharpened my speed," he said.

Another mouth watering event was in the 200 metres women category which pitted Botswana's finest amongst them Christine Botlogetswe, Loungo Matlhaku, Galefele Moroko and Goitseone Seleka out of their comfort zone of 400 metres.

But it was Botlogetswe, who reached the finish line first with a time of 23.84 followed by Matlhaku with 23.94, while Moroko settled for position three with 25.11. Botlogetswe said in an interview that she enjoyed her first race of the season.

"I wanted to enjoy 200 metres, because as you might be aware I am a 400 metres runner, but at the same time it helped me to sharpen my speed," she said.

In other races in 400 metres Gerald Bashingi of BDF clocked 49.27 to finish on position one followed by Rebeilwe Thwanyane of UB with 50.60.

Thuso Moseki of Moroka finished on position three with 50.67. In field events Thalosang Tshireletso of UB finished first with a jump of 15.55 metres followed by Titose Chilume still from UB with 12.73 metres.

Source : BOPA