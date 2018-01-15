Cameroon: Douala Ready to Welcome CAF

This was the outcome of a preparatory meeting that took place last week at the Governor's Office.

The Littoral Regional Organising Committee for 2019 AFCON held a preparatory meeting in prelude to the arrival of the CAF inspection mission to the Region. The meeting which concerned the various committee members was also extended to owners of hotels, water and electricity authorities as well as the enterprises involved in the construction of the various infrastructure linked to the hosting of the tourney such as the Mbappe Leppe, Reunification, Omnisport, Bonamoussadi stadia and most importantly the Japoma stadium. It came out from that meeting that the various committee and project heads were ready with their presentations to be made to the CAF officials.

The various aspects of the organisation came under scrutiny namely, infrastructure, transportation, ticketing, lodging, communication, protocol and orientation, health, cultural animation. The major information that came out of the meeting is that work on the Japoma stadium has been accomplished by 20 per cent and that the main stadium as well as the two annexes will be completed by September 2018.

Work on the other stadiums like the Omnisport, Bepanda and Mbappe Leppe stadiums will commence this month of January as the various administrative bottlenecks that hampered the take off of the projects have been cleared away.

Meanwhile the Douala City Council will be spending from five to six billion to give the city a face lift ahead of the event notably by constructing the access roads to the various stadiums, putting street lights along the roads leading to the stadiums as well as cleaning up the city.

In order to make the CAF inspection visit hitch-free, the governor who also happens to be the president of the Regional Organising Committee is today making a mock inspection visit to enable the various presenters to rehearse their presentations to the CAF Officials.

