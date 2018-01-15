South Africa: Krugersdorp Farm Worker Killing - Angry Members of Public Disrupt Court Proceedings

Chaos erupted in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday where security guard Petrus William Johannes Durant was applying for bail for the killing of a Tarlton farm worker.

Members of the public - some clad in ANC, EFF and PAC T-shirts - disrupted court proceedings.

One person held up a placard, saying "No bail or else", as the magistrate was about to hand down judgment.

Tarlton tractor driver Aron Mutavhatsindi was shot and killed in an open field near the informal settlement of Matshelapad, outside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on January 6.

A man in court was overheard saying: "If that was a white man, he wouldn't have killed him."

Police acted swiftly to remove the protesters from the courtroom. They were then barred from entering the court.

A woman was heard shouting at police: "You must kill us all. You f****n bastards." She was also removed from the courtroom. The magistrate was about to hand down judgment on bail, but court was adjourned for a few minutes.

Forty-two-year-old Mutavhatsindi worked at the Bartlet Poultry Farm.

The farm's general manager, Peter Bartlet, said last Tuesday that the company's staff and owners were deeply saddened by the incident and vowed to work with the police to assist them with their investigation.

News24 reported last week that Mutavhatsindi's nephew, Ramashia Ebraimy, who witnessed his uncle's killing, saw two vans following his uncle on the tractor.

A man got out of one of the vans and allegedly shot his uncle, who died.

Police initially said he had been shot by a farm owner, but it later emerged that the suspect was a security guard.

