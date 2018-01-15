15 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Everything's Not Hunky-Dory in Education, but There Are Positive Trends

Readers should know that almost all of our education data shows that we are on an improvement trajectory. By NICKY ROBERTS.

Every January we have a media frenzy on our matric results. Journalists try to make sense of speeches, awards ceremonies and media briefings about the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results. Most attention is focused on pass rates, and the related provincial pecking order of them.

Congratulations for individuals leaving the schooling system are marred by lamentation on the state of our education system. This usually lasts about a week. Soon thereafter teachers, education officials and academics get back to start a new school year. After another beating, they have to dust themselves off and start over again. They are expected to do this with discipline and commitment, being open, receptive and willing to engage with children, the curriculum and their own professional development.

The media spotlight on education is to be welcomed. But when the same song is played each year, it is no wonder that citizens and education experts alike disengage. The annual hysteria on matric Grade 12 results has several downsides.

Media analysis tends to focus attention on very short-term losses or gains. Most analysis compares one...

