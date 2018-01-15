THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina, has ordered that illegal fishing gear worth 2bn/- seized in Ukerewe islands in Mwanza Region be confiscated and destroyed.

The government meanwhile collected 120m/- as a part of penalties imposed on fishermen and traders on whom illegal gear were found, as well as for exporting fish and its products illegally. Speaking at Galinzila and Kakukuru islands, the minister said among other benefits, the moves were intended to preserve maritime resources for the current and future generations. "We are not intending to bully anyone.

The resources in this lake are yours, the citizens. We, the leaders are only tasked to secure them," he explained. At the event, the minister also introduced a special patrol team for the Lake Victoria zone to curb illegal fishing and exports of fish and its products, dismissing outright as pointless, threats by fishermen to stage strikes in reaction to the government's spirited war against illegal fishing.

The minister also released findings of a 2017 study by the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI), on the availability of the perch species in Lake Victoria. It showed that fish below 50 centimeters constituted 96.6 per cent, recommending that they should not be fished as they were too small. Mr Mpina revealed that only 0.4 per cent of perch of over 85 centimeters, who were the parents, should also be spared.

The go-ahead applied to fish measuring 50 to 85 centimeters, which constituted only 3 per cent.

"On the whole, the findings show that perch fishing was currently not feasible, and that should the scenario be ignored, the importance of Lake Victoria as a fishing hub would soon vanish in the nottoo distant future," he further explained.

The ministry's Fisheries Development Acting Director, Mr Mwaidi Mlolwa, explained that, under the Section 26 (i) and (ii) of the Constitution, every Tanzanian was obliged to protect the country's resources including fish and its products, adding: "The Fisheries Act Number 22 of 2003 and its Regulations of 2009 prohibit the use of illegal tools