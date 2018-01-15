15 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We Will Enforce Govt Directive On Pass Marks, School Boss Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By From Mugini Jacob in Rorya

GIRANGO High School does not compel under-performing students to repeat classes, its director Mr John Owino says.

The private secondary school with Form I to VI streams, is located in Rorya District in Mara Region. "We do not subject students to repeat classes and we cannot disobey government directives, " Mr Owino categorically stated, in a brief telephone interview with the 'Daily News' over the weekend.

Mr owino was reacting to recent allegations by some students and parents that the private school was either expelling or forcing underperforming students to repeat classes. The government has directed private schools to stop subjecting students who do not score their set marks to repeat classes instead of proceeding to the next lev

els. Private schools with such cases have been ordered to ensure every student joins the next class or face legal actions. "Our policy is to respect directives of the government under the blessings of which the school was registered," Mr Owino emphatically stated.

The Rorya District Council Secondary Education Officer, Mr Gabriel Paul, said all four private schools in the district had been directed not to stick to their set marks. "We have issued instructions to that effect and will soon conduct an inspection to gauge compliance, Mr Paul explained over the phone yesterday

Tanzania

Ruling Party Garners All Parliamentary Seats in By-Election

THE ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has scooped all the three parliamentary seats in the Saturday's by-elections,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.