Tanzania and Rwanda to Collaborate On SGR

Tanzania and Rwanda have agreed to start the construction of the standard gauge railways (SGR) from Isaka to Kigali this year as part of efforts to connect Rwanda to the Dar es Salaam port.

During a bilateral meeting between President John Magufuli and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at State House, Dar es Salaam, on Sunday, Magufuli said the 400 kilometre long railways will be jointly financed by the two countries.

"We want Foreign Ministers from the two countries to meet next week to start charting out the financing model. We the construction to start immediately because the feasibility studies and all other preparations are complete," President Magufuli told journalists.

"President Kagame and I want to unveil the foundation stone to usher the construction this year," said President Magufuli.

Tanzania has already started construction of the SGR, with the first phase consisting of a 205km electric railway line from the port city of Dar es Salaam to Morogoro in central Tanzania. The $1.2 billion line, being built by Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi and Portuguese firm Mota-Engil, is expected to be completed by October 2019.

"Both President Magufuli and I, have said we are even ready to look for loans to speed up the construction," Magufuli added.

On his part President Kagame thanked his host for supporting his AU chairmanship.

"I am happy to work with President Magufuli and other African presidents. They have given me these responsibilities because they are ready to give me support to enable me accomplish my tasks," said Kagame.

President Paul Kagame Sunday arrived in Tanzanian for a one-day state visit.