Nigerian Army Releases 244 Repentant Boko Haram Suspects to Borno Govt

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 244 Boko Haram suspects, who it said have given up membership of the terrorist group, to the Borno State government.

The handing over of the suspects was in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The suspects comprise 56 women, 118 adult male, 19 under aged persons and 51 children.

Presenting the suspects at the Military Cemetery in Maiduguri, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas, a major-general, said the release of the repentant Boko Haram members was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant-General .

He said the suspects had been properly screened and confirmed to have sincerely repented of allegiance to the group.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, commended the military for its ongoing de-radicalisation efforts in the war against the almost nine year old Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr. Shettima took time to speak with some of the insurgents who assured him of their readiness to be absorbed into the society and promised to be law abiding citizens.

The high point of the Remembrance Day event was the laying of wreaths by the governor and top military officers.