15 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Sets the Stage for a Buffalo Market

analysis By Gwen Ngwenya

The "Buffalo Man" is a moniker for Cyril Ramaphosa that is likely to stick, not only because of his investments in rare game, but because his maiden January 8 statement sets the stage for a buffalo market as a feature of his administration.

Outlining market conditions in 2016, a Merrill Lynch newsletter stated that "a buffalo market tends to roam over a long period of time, is herd-like and rather heavy, and can run the other way when worrisome obstacles get in the way".

As the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has long predicted, Cyril Ramaphosa is hamstrung by the need to ensure unity, and this will result in confused policy making and confused investor sentiment in turn. It will probably take some time for the market to decide whether it's a bull or a bear. In a market where analysts are grasping at every signal in a desperate bid to understand what it is going on, there is hypersensitivity to headline risk; any number of events is likely to set the market charging in either direction. Many uncertainties remain, such as whether the ANC is more committed to unity or to rooting out corruption, questions about its commitment...

South Africa

