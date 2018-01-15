Malawi Red Cross in Door-to-Door Cholera Prevention Campaign

Malawi Red Cross Society has intensified door to door community mobilization on Cholera outbreak in Karonga and has engaged volunteers and health surveillance assistants (HSAs).

The volunteers were trained and oriented in Community Mobilization through door to door visits.

According to MRCS Assistant Disaster Management Manager Roster Kufandiko, European Union Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) through Netherlands Red Cross made available resources about K19 million to support the cholera response in Karonga.

Malawi Red Cross Society Secretary General, McBain Kanongodza also said they have donated a vehicle to the council to ease mobility during this period of cholera outbreak.

Karonga District Commissioner, Richard Hara thanked Malawi Red Cross Society for the donation saying it was timely and would assist members of the task force to reach out to many communities.

"Let me assure you that this vehicle will not be abused; we are going to use it for the intended purpose so that we put to an end this epidemic," he promised.

Karonga District Health Officer Dr. PhiniasMfune also commended MRCS for intensifying door to door community mobilization; an approach he said is working effectively to reach out to the communities. He said the focus is now on reaching out to the communities with targeted Cholera messages.

The district has recorded 170 cumulative cholera cases including five and one new cases at Nyungwe and St Annes treatment camps respectively.

Karonga District has the highest number of cases since the country as whole recorded 227 cases with four deaths in the district.