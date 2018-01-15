15 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Mozambique: Namwela Bitter With Wanderers for Dropping Him On Mozambique Trip

By Green Muheya

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC centre-back Foster Namwela has said he is not happy with his club after being dropped from the squad that travelled to Mozambique for a friendly match.

Namwela was dropped in the squad which played Mozambique's national Mocambola champions UD Songo in preparations of the Africa Champions CAF league.

He told Times Radio that he was bitter not to be part of the squad.

"Even during training, I was not being featured and yet one of the players they were featuring in my position is not even a central defender," Namwera said.

He continued: "I want the team to tell me whether I am still part of their plans or not so that I can start planning for the future, otherwise I still have enough gas in my tank."

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said players should respect coaches decision to pick who they should play.

Namwela was once sought by South Africa's Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards.

He also underwent successful trials at Zimbabwean top-league side FC Platinum, but unfortunately, the deal fell through.

