15 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Nomads Midfielder Mussa Agrees to Join Masters

By Green Muheya

Midfield kingpin Rafiq Mussa has agreed to join Masters Security FC and boost its squad for the forthcoming 2018 Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournaments, the club confirmed Sunday.

The player said Masters have been trying to sign him from Nomads and has reached an agreement in principle to join them.

The midfielder is out of contract next year said he expects the two clubs to discuss the transfer details.

"Now my heart is set on a move to Masters Security," he said.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said the club is open for the right offer on the player.

Butao said they will release Mussa if Masters "come up with the right terms."

Masters will travel to Angola to face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The first leg ties will be played between February 9 and 11.

