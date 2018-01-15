South Africa: What Does a Ramaphosa Win Mean for the ANC in the Western Cape?

Photo: @CR17SIYAVUMA

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).

analysis

In 2008, Afrobarometer research conducted a few months after the ANC elected its new president in Polokwane revealed that a Western Cape voter puts a higher premium on what the ANC is doing nationally as a basis of their vote than on what the ANC in the Western Cape is doing or not doing.

By the end of 2008, 60% of the South African electorate indicated that they felt close to a political party. The Western Cape was the only province where less than half (48%) of the respondents said they felt close to a political party compared to more than 70% in the Free State. This meant that more than half of Western Cape voters make their decisions according to what is presented before them and not according to party affiliation per se.

The 2008 Afrobarometer research, as quoted by Professor Cherrel Africa of the University of the Western Cape, revealed that respondents in the Western Cape had very little trust in the then newly elected ANC president. That Afrobarometer Research said only 13% of respondents in the province, compared to 70% in KwaZulu-Natal and 68% in Mpumalanga, said they trusted the President "always" or "most of the time"....