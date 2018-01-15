15 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Gives Clarity On Processes of Appointing SABC Executives

The Minister of Communications, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has noted the media reports about the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer at the SABC.

The Minister wishes to advise the media that all appointments of the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of State Owned Entities are done through Cabinet processes and therefore the announcements of the outcome are made by Cabinet.

It is the Minister's responsibility to present any appointment of executives of the SOEs under the Department of Communications through Cabinet processes. To this end, the Minister has no knowledge of any official appointment of a COO of SABC.

Issued by: Department of Communications

