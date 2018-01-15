15 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Eishkom and Avoidance of Intervention

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Richard Worthington

There are many points of entry for addressing the dire situation within our "public enterprise" responsible for electricity supply, particularly within Eskom Generation and the self-serving cabal within this corporate behemoth - a league of unknown extent that I shall refer to as Eishkom.

The ongoing refusal by Eishkom to conclude power purchase agreements (PPAs) that government committed to with renewable energy power producers over two years ago - and thus obstruction of more than R55-billion of investment - is probably even more damaging to the economy (inter alia via investor confidence and credit ratings) than the arbitrage that has been exercised over coal procurement and driven up fuel costs. This merits urgent intervention by the state: an immediate illustration of an ability to cut through capture by vested interests and honour fiduciary commitments made by the state.

The commission of inquiry into State Capture just announced by the president looks unlikely to be a promising point of entry for timely and effective remedial action, particularly if the advice of the public protector is followed, as reported in Greg Nicolson's article.

Is it not patently absurd to suggest that terms of reference for an inquiry should "ensure that no stone...

South Africa

A Glass Half Full - Preparing for Day Zero

Level 6 water restrictions are here - this means the crisis in the Western Cape has intensified to the point where 'Day… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.