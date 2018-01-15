15 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour Resumes National Worker Briefing Sessions On Introduction of National Minimum Wage, 18 to 19 Jan

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Department of Labour resumes national worker briefing sessions on introduction of NMW and amendments to the BCEA and LRA

The Department of Labour's national series on worker engagement/briefing sessions on the implementation of the national minimum wage (NMW) and amendments to labour legislation are set to resume this week.

The Department's next worker briefing sessions will be on 18 January 2018 at Emnotweni Tsogo Sun Casino - 15 Government Boulevard Riverside Park Extension 1 in Nelspruit; and on 19 January 2018 at Protea Hotel Marriot Emalahleni - 167 Jellicoe Street in Witbank.

The objective of the worker briefing sessions is to ensure that the NMW as a new labour policy intervention instrument is communicated to all the intended beneficiaries (workers). This also includes educating the workers on the implications of proposed amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the Labour Relations Act (LRA), the Accord on Collective Bargaining and Industrial Action and the Code of Good Practice on Collective Bargaining, Industrial Action and Picketing.

The worker engagement/briefing sessions started on 9 November 2017. The briefing sessions are targeting all sectors of the economy. Since the start of the roadshows - NMW and labour amendment briefing sessions have been held in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, George, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Durban, Tzaneen, and Polokwane.

The National minimum wage is scheduled for implementation from 1 May 2018. The agreed national minimum wage at NEDLAC is pegged at R20 an hour for major sectors, with the exception of sectors such as farm workers, and domestic workers.

More worker NMW and labour amendments briefing sessions are still to be held in Klerksdorp (25 January), Rustenburg (26 January), Bloemfontein (01 February), Welkom (02 February), Umtata (07 February), East London (08 February), Port Elizabeth (09 February), Upington (15 February), and culminating in Kimberley on (16 February).

The briefing sessions on NMW and amendments to labour laws are held from 10-13:00.

Issued by:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Issued by: Department of Labour

South Africa

A Glass Half Full - Preparing for Day Zero

Level 6 water restrictions are here - this means the crisis in the Western Cape has intensified to the point where 'Day… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.