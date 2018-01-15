South Africa: Labour Resumes National Worker Briefing Sessions On Introduction of National Minimum Wage, 18 to 19 Jan

press release

Department of Labour resumes national worker briefing sessions on introduction of NMW and amendments to the BCEA and LRA

The Department of Labour's national series on worker engagement/briefing sessions on the implementation of the national minimum wage (NMW) and amendments to labour legislation are set to resume this week.

The Department's next worker briefing sessions will be on 18 January 2018 at Emnotweni Tsogo Sun Casino - 15 Government Boulevard Riverside Park Extension 1 in Nelspruit; and on 19 January 2018 at Protea Hotel Marriot Emalahleni - 167 Jellicoe Street in Witbank.

The objective of the worker briefing sessions is to ensure that the NMW as a new labour policy intervention instrument is communicated to all the intended beneficiaries (workers). This also includes educating the workers on the implications of proposed amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the Labour Relations Act (LRA), the Accord on Collective Bargaining and Industrial Action and the Code of Good Practice on Collective Bargaining, Industrial Action and Picketing.

The worker engagement/briefing sessions started on 9 November 2017. The briefing sessions are targeting all sectors of the economy. Since the start of the roadshows - NMW and labour amendment briefing sessions have been held in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, George, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Durban, Tzaneen, and Polokwane.

The National minimum wage is scheduled for implementation from 1 May 2018. The agreed national minimum wage at NEDLAC is pegged at R20 an hour for major sectors, with the exception of sectors such as farm workers, and domestic workers.

More worker NMW and labour amendments briefing sessions are still to be held in Klerksdorp (25 January), Rustenburg (26 January), Bloemfontein (01 February), Welkom (02 February), Umtata (07 February), East London (08 February), Port Elizabeth (09 February), Upington (15 February), and culminating in Kimberley on (16 February).

The briefing sessions on NMW and amendments to labour laws are held from 10-13:00.

Issued by:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Department of Labour