Zimbabwe: Munodawafa Defies Odds, Seeks to Help Others

WITH God everything is possible, says popular gospel artist Munyaradzi Munodawafa who was born with an eyesight challenge, while testifying of his impactful entrance into music at the age of nine with a great gospel track that shook the local gospel industry.

Munodawafa has revealed to me that he has plans this year to advance the careers of artists who are being shunned by society and looked upon as second class citizens. He has embarked on a project to assist people living with disabilities, as well as those with albinism to realise their dreams.

At the same time, he has roped in his wife Lydia Hlatywayo Munodawafa in a single titled Nyasha Murikudira, which is set to be released at the beginning of February, a track whose message gives praise to the Lord for enabling the gospel artist to conquer the seemingly insurmountable challenges he has faced in life.

"Besides the album, we are working on launching an organisation which is going to assist people living with disabilities and people living with albinism to realise their dreams... those who are into music and acting," he said.

"My biggest testimony is that through the grace of God, I am now able to see better than before."

The song Nyasha Murikudira carries a message of how Munodawafa was able to rise above the many challenges that came his way to be who he is today.

"It's a song that shows God's love for us and is meant to inspire those in similar or worse situations to give up, but to put their faith in the Lord for He is a faithful God," he said.

"All this is happening because we are now tired of being regarded as second class citizens in this country, so we have decided to take it upon ourselves to uplift others in a similar predicament."

Munodawafa holds a special place for the fans in his heart and appreciates all their efforts to support his music.

"To my fans, I just thank them for the support they have given to me all these years. I am greatful, keep on supporting us and also take time to attend our shows, although I would like to apologise to them on our delay in producing videos. This is our main priority this year," he said.

He also appealed to music promoters and churches to invite them to hold shows in the churches.

During his career, Munodawafa said he managed to win the 1997 Music Crossroads national award and is in the Africa Guiness Book of Records as the youngest musician to ever record and release a music album.

"I released my first album Mwari Anoona in 1998 at the age of nine and the record still stands," he said.

"I was invited by the then first lady Grace Mugabe to the State House for lunch and also got a chance to perform for several heads of state in 1999 who had come to Zimbabwe."

He said he has performed at several state events from 1997 to 2000 and was the first Christian musician to perform at the Harare International Festival of the Arts.

"I got a chance to tour the United States in 2000. To date, I have released six albums. My last album Step ye Nyasha carried 11 tracks among them Border Tavhara, which features Mathias Mhere," he said.

On the same album Munodawafa also featured the legendary Leonard Zhakata.

Munodawafa attended Capota School for the Blind before moving to the United States in 1999 to further his studies. While in the US, he underwent his second eye operation in 2012 before returning to Zimbabwe.