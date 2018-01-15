Sierra Leone: Samura Kamara to Ride On the Legacy of President Koroma

Presidential candidate for the ruling All Peoples Congress Party (APC) Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara has promised to continue building on the legacies of President Ernest Bai Koroma if he wins the March 7 presidential election.

The APC presidential candidate was speaking on Radio Democracy's popular 'Good Morning Salone' yesterday. He told his audience that: "In life when they appoint you at a certain level, with a goal to move on to a higher level, one should not ignore the baseline that you have met because that should be your starting point.

"What is good about Sierra Leone under President Koroma's ten years is that we set ourselves long term objectives of making Sierra Leone a middle-income country and that's what every country is aspiring to be."

When asked about his competence for the top job, the former Central Bank Governor and Foreign Affairs Minister said in all the sections that he had served he tried to make a mark, adding that at the Ministry of Finance he was able to develop a very good team from the management of the budget up to management of the Accountant General's office.

"At the Central Bank, I did very well to make sure that we have a stable economy. In fact, from 2002 I have been following the development of the economy up till now even when I was at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I always tried to help with the Bank Governor on how to manage the economy," he said.

The erstwhile Commonwealth Economist disclosed that while at the Foreign Affairs Ministry he tried to expand the presence of Sierra Leone in the international arena through economic diplomacy, adding that government has opened up new embassies to the extent that "today we have about 21 embassies with quite a number of consulates in different countries."

"We are planning to open quite a number of other embassies. We are upgrading our honourary consulate in Kenya into a full embassy because Kenya today is the hub in Africa in terms of trade and investment," he revealed.

He also revealed that plans were underway to re-open the country's embassies in Egypt and France so that "we can do more to portray the good image of the country."

He urged Sierra Leoneans to support him so that he could put to fruition some of the legacies of President Ernest Bai Koroma and continue the development trajectory of the country.

Dr. Samura Kamara is a development economist with experience in diplomacy, macroeconomics, public finance, central banking and financial sector policy analysis and reforms.

He holds a Master's Degree (1980) and PhD (1986) from the University College of North Wales, Bangor. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1972).

He worked in the Economic Affairs Department of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, first as Senior Economic Officer from 1991 to 1994, and later as Chief Programme Officer from 1998 to 2001. He became Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in 1994 until 1997, and from 2001 to 2006.

Between 2006 to 2007 he served as Alternate Executive Director for Africa Group I Constituency in the International Monetary Fund. He was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Sierra Leone in 2008 and served until 2009.

Dr. Samura Kamara was on 15th October, 2017 controversially selected by President Ernest Bai Koroma as standard bearer and presidential candidate for the ruling APC in the March 7th presidential election.

He told Radio Democracy that, his starting point if he became President of Sierra Leone would be sustaining the achievement of President Koroma and that of his legacy.