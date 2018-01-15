15 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Unisa to Re-Open 2018 Applications

The University of South Africa (UNISA) will re-open its applications for the 2018 academic year for first-time entering undergraduate students.

UNISA took the decision following communication from Universities SA (USAf) last Wednesday regarding how universities should manage walk-in students during the 2018 registration period.

First-time entering undergraduate students may apply via the Unisa application website or via a self-help station at Unisa's Service Centres by 19 January 2018.

Unisa will only process new applications received by the application deadline of 19 January 2018.

Offers will then be made to qualifying applicants on a first come, first served basis, subject to the number of places still available for the 2018 academic year.

Unisa will open undergraduate applications for semester two of the 2018 academic year in April 2018.

