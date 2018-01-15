South Africa: Presidency Rebuffs Media Claims On Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency has rejected allegations that President Jacob Zuma wants former AU Commission chairperson, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to be appointed as Deputy President of the country.

Dlamini Zuma recently ran for ANC President, a race that was eventually won by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and President Zuma met on 7 January at Dr John Langalibalele Dube residence in Durban, where they held talks over a number of issues. The Presidency, however, has rebuffed claims that President Zuma demanded at the meeting that Dlamini Zuma be made Deputy President of South Africa.

"The Presidency has noted several distortions in media reports in relation to the meeting held by President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on 7 January 2018 at Dr John Langalibalele Dube residence in Durban.

"The principals held their first formal meeting following the assumption of office by the Deputy President as President of the governing party - the ANC. They discussed several issues, updating each other on matters in both government and the governing party.

"The two leaders met alone, and reports of other leaders being present are false. Among issues discussed, President Zuma briefed Deputy President Ramaphosa on his plans to institute a commission of inquiry into state capture.

"Further incorrect reports have been published indicating alleged demands said to have been made by President Zuma to have former AU Commission chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma appointed as Deputy President of the Republic. No such discussion has taken place and no such demand has been made anywhere by President Zuma," said the Presidency on Sunday.

The President and Deputy President resolved at the meeting to hold regular meetings, saying such meetings are critical to "ensure synergy between the governing party and government, since President Zuma is no longer a member of the ANC National Officials, known as the Top Six".

The meetings would enable the Deputy President to keep the Head of State and Government abreast of issues discussed by the leadership of the governing party.

The President and Deputy President also meet in Cabinet committee and Cabinet meetings. Cabinet committee meetings take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays every week, except during recess, while Cabinet meets fortnightly on Wednesdays.